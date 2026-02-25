Hero Fiennes Tiffin shares life-changing advice he received from Henry Cavill

Hero Fiennes Tiffin has shared life-changing advice he received from his former co-star Henry Cavill.

Speaking to Deadline at the world premiere of his upcoming TV series Young Sherlock in London on Tuesday, the 28-year-old English actor revealed the advice Henry gave him about playing Sherlock Holmes.

"I spoke to Henry Cavill, actually, and specifically because he’s worked with Guy a number of times and we worked together on a film called The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare,” he began.

Sharing the advice, Hero said, “I had a slightly smaller role, and he gave me some good advice, which is, ‘A man who worries before it’s necessary, worries more than necessary.'"

"This is easier said than done. But, I did reach out to him before we started filming," he added.

For those unversed, all eight episodes of Young Sherlock will be released on Amazon Prime Video on March 4, 2026.

As per IMDb, the upcoming mystery TV series is about "a disgraced, young Sherlock Holmes who finds himself wrapped up in a murder case that threatens his liberty." His first-ever case unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy, culminating in an explosive showdown that changes his life forever."