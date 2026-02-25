Photo: Shakira applauded for 'gracious' behaviour by fans as she blends work with family downtime

Shakira has reportedly become a pro in balancing superstardom and motherhood while on the road.

The global icon kicked off her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour in June last year in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

During this gig, she performed for packed crowds across California.

According to a resurfaced report from Us Weekly, the singer spent some downtime at the famous Hotel del Coronado after launching the California leg of her sold-out tour at Snapdragon Stadium.

A source shared, “Shakira recently spent a delightful few days at the renowned Del Coronado Hotel following the exhilarating kickoff of the California leg of her sold-out tour at Snapdragon Stadium.”

The insider revealed that the Waka Waka hitmaker was joined by her sons, Milan and Sasha, whom she shares with ex-partner Gerard Piqué.

“Shakira is turning her tour into a family affair. She and her boys, Milan and Sasha, lived it up at the Del Coronado Hotel,” the source added.

During their stay, the trio reportedly spent time relaxing by the pool and enjoying casual meals.

“They hung out by the gorgeous pool, ordering burgers and fries and were very respectful.”

The insider also praised the singer’s parenting style.

“Shakira was very sweet and you can tell she’s a great mom,” they continued. “She’s very loving and totally hands-on.”

Fans were also thrilled to see the star in person, and were left impressed by her mannerisms.

“Shakira was super friendly, talking to guests and even posed for a couple selfies with fans. She was gracious and adorable.”