GMB host Susanna Raid makes exciting announcement ahead of upcoming episode

Susanna Raid makes a 'baby announcement' ahead of upcoming episode

Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Raid equated the advisory of upcoming Gavin and Stacey episode as a “baby announcement.”

Kate Garraway and the latter broke the big news on the ITV breakfast show on Friday, May 3, confirming that they had “breaking entertainment news.”

Describing the news as “bittersweet,” Susanna struggled to contain her excitement within, noting: "Some breaking entertainment news, I know a lot of people have been really speculating on this... Ruth Jones and James Corden have announced that Gavin and Stacey is coming back for a Christmas Day episode but it's bittersweet because it's going to be the absolute finale."

"They've just announced the news on Instagram saying they've now finished writing the final episode ever,” she added.

Speaking exclusively to her co-star Susanna, Kate quickly chimed in: "Oh that's going to be nice to watch at Christmas though, isn't it."

In response, Susanna said, "You're absolutely right, it's like a baby announcement isn't it."

Following the announcement on Instagram, one user posted alongside a caption that read: "Make it 5 hours long so makeup for the 10 years it's been since the last special."

Meanwhile, another gushed: "This has made my whole year! ! !" while a third remarked: "I loves this I do."