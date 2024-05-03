Nicholas Galtizine refuses to be engulfed by dark side of fame

Nicholas Galtizine spills beans on fame in Hollywood

Nicholas Galtizine recently dished on his thoughts concerning the negative aspects of fame in Hollywood.

Speaking exclusively to IndianWire, the actor, known for films like Purple Hearts and Red, White & Royal Blue, emphasised the importance of boundaries.

He said: “I have my non-negotiables, my family, my loved ones, my friends.”

Galtizine talked about “the more toxic parts of Hollywood” by exploring his passion for acting. “It's a creative endeavor, that's what I love about it,” Galitzine shared.

Describing his life outside of acting as “incredibly normal,” The Idea of You actor explained that he enjoys “exploring and going out to restaurants.”

The 29-year-old actor, who recently starred alongside Anne Hathaway in their latest project, shared: "Maybe I'm speaking from a point of naivety but I’ve managed to maintain that till this day, and I hope I can continue to create a space for myself where I’m still able to do those things that I feel so passionately about.”

He further opened up about his interest in various genres, noting: “My tastes are very varied, which is exciting,” he shares, adding that he’s “really trying to find the light and shade of what [he’s] capable of.”