Britney Spears' mother wins big as pop star further spirals into turmoil

Britney Spears's mother Lynn Spears beats publicist in a legal battle

Britney Spears’ mother recently won a battle against publicist Jacob Diamond as per the Daily Mail.

This came after Lynne along with her two friends, Jansen Fitz and Tatum Solis sued Diamond back in October 2023.

The trio filed for a restraining order, restricting him from publishing details about their friendship, now that it’s over.

To their surprise, the latter didn’t give up on sabotaging their friendship further as he reportedly shared private text videos and allegations about them.

Diamond shared photos alongside captions that read: "Suggestive of deceit, deception, fraud, and other similar characteristics which are often frowned upon by society."

Some of the captions shared by Jacob, accusing Britney’s dad of drunk-driving with his younger daughter in the car.

According to the outlet, Judge Brenda Bedsole Ricks passed an order, confirming that Diamond will be jailed if he continues publishing the said claims online.

In response, Diamond turned direction of his gun towards the Toxic hitmaker, highlighting a recent incident involving Britney and boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz at the Chateau Marmont to his followers.

He shared photos of the disheveled singer alongside caption that read: “THOUGHTS? What in the hell happened last night at the Chateau Marmont??!!! We haven’t seen her at a place like this in West Hollywood for over a decade. What are y’all thinking??”