King Charles American friend reveals truth about monarch's health

Renowned singer Lionel Richie has offered major update on his cancer-stricken friend King Charles health during an event in the US.



Richie, who performed at monarch's coronation concert, reveals Charles is 'doing well' but 'needs to sit still' as he continues his cancer treatment.



The music icon has revealed his friend King Charles, 75, is 'doing fantastic' during his cancer treatment, after the monarch returned to public-facing duties this week.



Richie, in conversation with People, at the inaugural King's Trust Global Gala in New York on Thursday said: "Happily I can say, he is doing fantastic. Again, I understand, he needs to sit still, you know what I'm saying. The most important part is he is doing well.

"He's back to his duties and so therefore, I wouldn't want the first thing for him to do is come over - let's not prove anything here."

The musician also joked that he was expecting a phone call from the King after the event at Cipriani South Street, saying: 'Believe me, my question [from Charles] now is, 'How was it?' After I finish tonight, I'm gonna get that call saying, 'Well, how was it?'.'

The 74-year-old singer has been friends with Prince William and Harry's father King Charles since the 1980s after meeting through what was the Prince's Trust.



King Charles, who's been having treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since early February, returned to public-facing duties on Tuesday as he and Queen Camilla visited University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London.