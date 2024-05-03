Kate Middleton set to take bitter sip for King Charles, Prince William

Princess Kate won't defy King Charles, Prince William

Kate Middleton, who's said to be getting stronger after undergoing preventative Chemotherapy, is determined to follow in Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III's footsteps to strengthen the monarchy.

The Princess of Wales will reportedly not defy King Charles' decision regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as she loves her father-in-law and pays whole respect to his decision.

"Catherine, who's currently focusing on her health, has no intention to add to her father-in-law King Charles' worries as he's already in tense about his estranged son Harry and his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's future," a royal insider has claimed.

"Future Queen Kate will not defy any of King's decision regarding Meghan and Harry as she has moved on from the Sussexes' drama," the source added.

They concluded: "She will even take a bitter sip to make happy the King and William."

It emerged amid reports that King Charles still has good feelings for Harry. And William also wants to ease tension with his bother, but he still feels pain of the Duke's comments about him an his wife Princess Kate.

Some royal experts believe that the future King will finally forgive and forget the Duke to keep his promise with late mother Princess Diana. And, King Charles also wants the two brothers to end their rift in his life.

William and Harry's late mother Princess Diana, according to a royal book, bestowed upon them a singular charge: "You must promise me that you will always be each other's best friends."

Unfortunately, that vow has seemingly failed to withstand the tumultuous tests of time as the two royal brothers have been at loggerheads for last few years. And their bitter feud does not seem to heal any time soon.



However, the source claimed Prince Kate won't drive a wedge between William and Harry if they ever decide to reconcile. The Duke is set to return to the UK next week for his Invictus Games event.

Royal author Tom Quinn, in talks with the Mirror, claimed: "Kate and William are far more enthusiastic about trying for a reconciliation than Meghan and Harry."