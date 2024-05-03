Gigi Hadid breaks silence on Bella's decision to 'step away' from modelling

Gigi Hadid feels 'proud' of her sister, Bella Hadid, for prioritising her mental health and well-being over her modelling career.

As reported by US Weekly, the source shared, "Gigi couldn’t be prouder of Bella for making the decision to step away from modelling."

"She knows it wasn’t a decision Bella took lightly, but something that will make her feel more fulfilled than ever," added an insider.

The report stated that Gigi knows Bella only took a break and she will return to modelling at some point in her life.

The source continued, "Bella is a force to be reckoned with in the fashion industry and although it won’t be the same for a little while, Gigi is so happy for her little sister."

It is pertinent to mention here that Bella announced taking a break from modelling during her recent interview with Allure.

The model, who is presently dating Adan Banuelos, admitted that she is prioritising her happiness and joy after tirelessly working in the fashion industry for 10 years.

Bella said, "After 10 years of modeling, I realized I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn't necessarily giving it back to me."