King Frederik, Queen Mary give powerful message after controversy, impresses Kate Middleton

The Danish royal couple are currently caught up in a photo editing row a month after Princess Kate issued an apology

King Frederik and Queen Mary are wisely handling the Danish royal photoshop controversy, also making Kate Middleton impressive with their powerful interview.



The royal couple gave their first interview to the Danish broadcaster TV 2 while onboard their royal yacht, Kongeskibet Dannebrog.

This comes as the King and Queen of Denmark were forced to refute allegations that a recent portrait of the couple has been artificially doctored.

Frederik and Mary published their first official gala portrait last month, however, royal watchers accused the couple of photoshopping.



Responding to the criticism, the Danish Palace confirmed that: "The Royal House's official gala portrait has not been manipulated."

During their inaugural interview since ascending the throne earlier this year, Frederik and Mary discussed the future of the monarchy and reminisced about their childhood memories, emphasizing their focus on the well-being of people rather than wasting time on controversy.

The couple confirmed that they wanted to protect the tradition of the monarchy, however, they are focused on the "present and future" of the institution.



Mary said: "We have not set a fixed route, but a good direction. We are going to continue the tracks we have laid. Our interest in nature and communities and business. We also want to be a royal couple who are visible and present throughout Denmark."

The couple went on to talk about their upcoming state visit to Sweden and Norway on their yacht.

In the picture, Queen Mary is seen wearing a deep green velvet and lace gown designed by Birgit Hallstein, along with the Danish Emerald Parure.



Several fans praised the photo's "beauty", but also questioned whether it had been manipulated. Some even went on claiming the royal couple "obviously" took single portraits and Photoshopped them together.

Many followers pointed out the placement of Queen Mary's hand in front of King Frederik's, claiming it looked out of place, saying: "It looks like Queen Mary has been put into the photo of Fred. The hand position is identical."

