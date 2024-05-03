Tiffany Haddish reveals unusual wat to handle social media trolls: 'Not funny'

Tiffany Haddish, the comedian, disclosed this week that she created a fictitious Instagram account to locate her online bullies and occasionally give them a call.

Haddish said in a recent article with the Los Angeles Times that she is the victim of severe cyberbullying, which got worse following the dismissal of a 2022 lawsuit that claimed the comedian Aries Spears and Haddish had "groomed" two anonymous persons.

Haddish started by removing certain phrases off Instagram, such as "pedo," "setback," and "not funny," to stop the hate. When she engaged a digital forensics specialist to investigate the source of the death threats, she found that seventy-five per cent of the messages were sent by automated systems located in Malaysia and Iran.

Since then, she has also made a fictitious Instagram account under the name Sarah, which she uses to gather the private data of her online bullies who are not robots.

“I’ve learned how to find people’s information — like I pull up the credit report, police records,” Haddish said. “You can do that for $1.99. Sometimes, I get so mad that I’ll get they phone number and I’ll just call them.”

The Girls Trip actress said the trolls are often “shocked” she’s calling. “They’ll be like, ‘I can’t believe you even saw that.’ You did a whole video, bitch! You made a full, five-minute video! On the internet, people think they can just say whatever and you not gonna say anything. I try my best not to, but I’m a human being.”

Haddish claims that her mental health has not faltered in the face of the hate. Her body has presented her with the largest obstacle in recent years rather than the internet: Her repeated miscarriages were explained when endometriosis was identified as the cause in 2023.

“People have no idea what it feels like to have your soul falling out of your body,” Haddish said. “Because that’s what it feels like. My soul is like, ‘Oh, man. We was gonna grow that.’ You ever plant anything and then it fucking dies and you really want it to live? You try to play cool like it ain’t that bad. But it is.”