Prince William looks tense during Aston Villa match, observes medical emergency

Last night there was a medical emergency during the football match a

Prince William attends Aston Villa match without Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The Prince of Wales was seen in the stands as his favourite team, Aston Villa, faced off against Olympiacos in the Conference League.

His attendance coincided with Princess Charlotte's ninth birthday, which was commemorated with a fresh portrait captured by the Duchess of Cambridge.

However, William opted to spend the evening at Villa Park, witnessing his Birmingham-based team endure a disappointing 4-2 loss.

Throughout the match, he was captured in the director's box, showing his support as Villa scored and engaging in lively conversations with staff members.



Following Prince George's last trip to Birmingham, William spoke about his son's feelings towards his favourite football team.

When asked if Prince George was "part of the pride," William responded, "Oh yes, he's loving it."

Prince William has been a keen supporter of Villa since he was young and explained in a past interview: "A long time ago at school I got into football big time.

"All my friends were Chelsea or Manchester United fans and I didn't really want to follow the run-of-the-mill team."

Princess Charlotte is also keen on football like her father and brother and even recorded a good-luck message for the Lionesses ahead of the Euros final.

Last night there was a medical emergency during the football match as fans were told to clear an area so that emergency services could perform CPR on a man.

Both teams remained inside their dressing rooms as the man was stretchered off.