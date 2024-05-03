Anne Hathaway had a 'special place' in Nicholas Galitzine's heart: Here's why

The Idea of You actor Nicholas Galitzine had a special spot for Anne Hathaway

The Idea of You actor Nicholas Galitzine recently revealed that Anne Hathaway has held a special place in his heart for years.



In a candid sit-down with Out, the Purple Hearts alum shared he had been meaning to work with the Interstellar actress for years, admitting: "To be candid, Annie was on my bucket list of people that I wanted to work.”



"I think it's because [Anne] perfectly encapsulates what I want to be as an actor, which is someone who has an extremely versatile career, who's able to kind of do the comedy, do the drama, play within the genres,” he shared.

Speaking highly of The Princess Diaries’ star, Galitzine added: "I think that's kind of what her performance is in the film itself.”

He further talked about the actress’ ability of getting into character perfectly.

Continuing on the subject, the actor said: “There are moments of incredible levity and heartbreaking drama, and so the image of Annie and what she would be to work with was very much realized on this project."

Adapted from Robinne Lee’s 2017 bestselling novel of the same name, The Idea of You showcased a ‘complicated’ love affair between a 40-year-old single mother and the singer of the popular band August Moon.