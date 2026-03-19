Nicholas Hoult's wife Bryana Holly blasts critics after Oscar party backlash

Nicholas Hoult's wife, Bryana Holly, has addressed body-shaming criticism following her Vanity Fair Oscars Party appearance.

For those unaware, on Sunday, March 15, Vanity Fair hosted a star-studded party immediately after the 98th Academy Awards at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

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Brayana, who attended the event with her husband, Nicholas, opted for a black sequined gown by Lurelly featuring a plunging neckline.

The 32-year-old model’s social media was flooded with negative comments about her body, which forced her to post a message on Instagram Stories.

Calling out critics, Brayana wrote, “I am seeing the comments around my chest,” adding, “This is the product of a breastfeeding mother who hasn't fed her babies in hours ok! If you know then you know.”

“You are not owed an explanation,” she blasted.

It is pertinent to mention that Brayana and Nicholas are parents of two kids. They welcomed a son named Joaquin in April 2018, and a second child, four, in late 2022.

The high-profile Hollywood couple, who keep their family life private, tied the knot in a secret ceremony reportedly in 2022.

Notably, it was the first time in the November 2024 interview when Nicholas publicly referred to Bryana as his “wife.”