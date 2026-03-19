Enrique Iglesias shows family life three months after welcoming fourth child with Anna Kournikova

Enrique Iglesias gives rare glimpse of his four children with longtime partner Anna Kournikova

Enrique Iglesias is making the most of his family life as a father of four.

The Bailando hitmaker took to Instagram on Thursday with a rare peek into his family life, showing all his four kids enjoying a day on the water.

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In the image, the children are gathered for a photo and smiling at the camera. Older daughter Lucy holds her baby sibling on her lap, while younger daughter Mary stretches along the back of the seat. His son Nicholas also leans into the baby.

The family moment comes three months after Iglesias welcomed his fourth child with former tennis star Anna Kournikova on December 17, 2025. The baby's name is yet to be revealed.

The couple also shares 9-year-old twins, Nicholas and Lucy, and a six-year-old daughter, Mary, who they're raising at a $26 million Miami home, complete with a tennis court, Biscayne Bay views, and a 16-foot privacy wall.

Iglesias and Kournikova, who have been together for more than two decades, have mostly kept their children out of the public eye.

Last year, Iglesias reflected on his fatherhood journey during his appearance at the Los40 Music Awards Santander. "I'm in a relaxing mood, at home, with the children, enjoying being able to take them to school, watching them grow... Every day that passes they grow very quickly and I want to enjoy it. In 24 hours, they've already grown," he told HELLO!'s sister publication, HOLA!

Despite speculation about marriage, Iglesias and Kournikova have confirmed they have no plans to wed.