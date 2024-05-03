King Charles takes precautionary steps as he prepares to see Prince Harry

Prince Harry is ought to be left alone at church service to mark 10 years of Invictus Games in London next week.

It has been reported that no senior member of the royal family, including King Charles, are expected to attend the milestone event despite an invitation from the Duke of Sussex.

However, a short, private meeting between the father and son duo is still in the books owing to thawing relations between them.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield explained the King will take some precautionary measures should Harry come to visit him.

"The king is happy to spend time with his youngest son but will remain guarded to protect the people that he loves and who have shown him unconditional loyalty," she said. "Harry will always have access to his father, but the trust is long gone."

The To Di For Daily podcast host went on to claim the Spare author is confronted with the “consequences of his actions,” though he still refuses to own up to the hurt he caused his family.

"Prince Harry is suffering the consequences of his actions," Schofield told the outlet.

"Harry does not take responsibility for the tsunami of hurt he has caused his family. The king sees this very clearly,” the royal commentator explained.

“Harry is still under the impression that he has not done anything wrong by purging family secrets for paychecks. That delusion concerns everyone that used to be close to Harry,” she added.