Jennifer Aniston ready to return to the dating scene after divorce with Justin Theroux?

Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston has been on the news quite recurrently as she gets spotted with her former lovers that may spark linkup rumours from time to time.

Amidst linkup rumours with her past lovers, the 50-year-old ‘Murder Mystery’ starlet is said to be putting herself back on the market and is ready to mingle.

A source cited by Entertainment Tonight revealed that the ‘Friends’ star has returned to the dating scene and was also encouraged by one of her costars on the popular classic sitcom to move forward.

The leading lady was previously married to Justin Theroux but the two went separate ways in 2018.

The source further revealed that much like Theroux who she is still in touch with, the actor is also connected to her ex-flame Brad Pitt, who made an appearance at her star-studded birthday bash earlier this year and sparked link-up buzz.

The two were previously married for almost seven years before announcing their separation in 2007.

“She continues to stay in touch with Brad and they occasionally talk. They both have come so far,” the source shared with ET.