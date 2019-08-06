Jennifer Aniston nostalgic about playing Rachel Green in ‘Friends’

Hollywood beauty queen Jennifer Aniston will eternally be recognized far and wide for her role as Rachel Green in the hit classic sitcom ‘Friends’; and while the rest of us are dearly missing the chuckles the show gave to the audience, so is this key character.

The 50-year-old ‘Murder Mystery’ star opened up about her character in the Anniversary Issue of InStyle, taking all fans on a trip to nostalgia.

"I started to find my confidence when I was on Friends, for sure," she said.

"In a way, being on that show was the ultimate trust exercise. There was comfort in numbers there, so we all held each other up. I miss a lot about that time. Having a job that was absolute, pure joy. I miss getting to be with people I love massively and respect beyond words,” she went on.

"So, yes, these days I'm super nostalgic. Anything can make me go, 'Aww.' Even [retailer] Fred Segal, I guess. I don't know why that one got me,” she added.



She continued opening up more about that specific era saying: “When I think back on the '90s, it makes me nostalgic—period. They were simpler times. This is going to sound odd, but there was a sense of safety in the world. We weren't exposed to as much as we are now. And even if there was just as much s--t going on, we didn't necessarily have it in our faces 24/7. It was lighter. There was a lot more human connection."