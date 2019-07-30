Jennifer Aniston finds comfort in Justin Theroux's company after Dolly's death

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood's iconic personality Jennifer Aniston has received solace from her ex-husband Justin Theroux as he rejoined the actress after the loss of their beloved dog Dolly.

The Hollywood's stars Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, who had separated their ways last year in February, reunited to mourn their pup who passed away on July 28.



Jennifer, 50, was completely heartbroken over the loss of her pet and understandably took it really hard. However, she apparently found some comfort after having Justin by her side to remember Dolly’s life with a special ceremony.

The actress was aware of the fact that Justin had the same feelings for Dolly as it’s a huge loss for both of them. They really did look at dog as one of their children and Jen appreciates that they were able to come together to support each other at a time like this.



Jen and Justin shared Dolly for the many years they were together after getting engaged in 2012, though Jen first adopted the pup in 2005. While fans may have been surprised to see the two reunite.

Jen is considered a very mature woman and the loss of Dolly was extremely tough but very moving for everyone as well including herself. She apparently felt comfort after having Justin back in the hours of sorrow.

It was on July 28 that the heartbreaking news of the German Shepard’s passing hit the internet. Justin shared a message about the doggo’s passing via a heart wrenching Instagram post. “Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle… our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield. She was surrounded by her entire family. “The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful… is the dog— faithful and true, even in death,” he wrote, citing a quote by George Vest.

Alongside the post, the showbiz star shared a series of pics of the late pup covered in flowers as she was laid to rest. Fans couldn’t help but notice that upon clicking through a slideshow, they were met with a photo of Jen and Justin holding hands.



While it doesn’t appear that these two are striking up a romance again anytime soon, it’s so sweet to see them come together through hard times. The couple announced their divorce in February of 2018 after tying the knot in 2015.