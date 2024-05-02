King Charles cancer brings him to his feet or knees?

King Charles cancer brings him on his feet or knees?

King Charles III's latest outing suggests as his cancer has caused a big change to his personality, according to an outspoken TV presenter.

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan shared his knowledge and experience about the 76-year-old monarch's nature, while casting light on the change he has shown during the latest outing.

Morgan, in his piece of writing for The Sun, wrote: "I’ve been at numerous events with Charles over the years and his interactions with the public have always been reasonably perfunctory."



The 58-year-old went on: "The first part of the visit was very much royal business as usual, as he posed for photographers, waved at waiting crowds, and went inside to greet cheering staff. But it was when he met fellow cancer sufferers upstairs as they sat in armchairs for their chemotherapy treatment that I realised something profound had changed in our new Monarch."

Describing the big change in the King's personality in his own words, Morgan claimed: "He’ll exchange a quick word, or joke, maybe shake a hand or pose for a photo, then swiftly move on. He rarely stays with one person for more than 30 seconds or so. But this looked and felt very different."

Morgan also explained all the aspects of his meeting with the patients, saying: "He spent significantly longer periods of time talking to the patients, and with a far greater intensity and focus on what they said to him. It wasn’t difficult to work out why: he’s in the same health boat they’re all in, stuck in the same choppy and dangerous cancer ocean, paddling for his life."

The journalist penned: "I can’t remember ever seeing Charles be so touchy-feely with the public, but then he’s probably never felt so at one with regular Britons. There was even time for laughter, as he exchanged wry chuckles with a man who’d lost his hair from the chemo. That man got the special left hand shake too."

Morgan began the article with Hollywood star Michael Douglas' quote: "Cancer didn’t bring me to my knees, it brought me to my feet."

The outspoken presenter went on: "I thought of that inspiring quote when I saw King Charles making his comeback public engagement on Tuesday."