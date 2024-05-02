Meghan Markle shares personality clash differences with Kate Middleton

Meghan will join Harry for trip to Nigeria shortly after UK visit

Meghan Markle once pointed out contrasting traits between herself, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Prince William.



Meghan's strained relationship with the Royal Family continues as she once again opts out of returning to the UK.

It has been confirmed that the former Suits star will not accompany her husband, Prince Harry, for the 10th anniversary celebration of the Invictus Games next week. Instead, she will remain in the United States with their children before joining the Duke for their trip to Nigeria shortly after.

Amid Meghan's well-known delicate relationship with Princess Kate, a resurfaced clip has circulated online showing Meghan discussing their differences. However, at the time, Meghan appeared to acknowledge the "distinct personalities" of herself, Harry, Kate, and Prince William.

The message came during a joint appearance with Prince Harry and Waleses at the Royal Foundation Forum in 2018.

Meghan said: "Thank goodness it's such differing personalities and that everyone's very communicative because that's how you can really see bigger change. If everyone's thinking the same way, how are you going to push the envelope? You know, how are you really going to break through in a different sort of mindset?"

She continued: "Changing mindsets and all of that is part of this communication that we have constantly. So, I think it's part of the reason we've had so much success with Heads Together and whatever we end up working on moving forward."

Things have dramatically soured since those words and now Meghan is seen to be actively avoiding any interaction with the Royal Family. It's claimed her decision to steer clear of the UK next week shows she wants to "isolate herself from Buckingham Palace".

PR expert Ryan McCormick says she is more focused on her desire to establish an "independent presence" with this new venture, away from the Royal Family. "Meghan choosing not to join Harry in the UK may have to do with her focusing more efforts on her new company American Riviera Orchard," he said.

"At the same time, the Duchess may wish to further isolate herself from Buckingham Palace. Why? Markle could be tired out from the Royals or see the close association as an obstacle towards further establishing an independent business and personal presence in the US."



