King Charles, Prince Harry to have important meeting in presence of ‘upset’ Queen Camilla

Father-and-son duo have been taking small steps to try and put an end to the Royal Family feud

King Charles and Prince Harry may move forward in repairing their strained relationship as the Duke of Sussex prepares to visit London next week.

Harry's trip to the UK is for the purpose of delivering a reading at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8, marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

According to royal expert Tom Quinn, Harry is expected to prioritize a visit to his father, especially after the monarch's recent cancer diagnosis.

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, Quinn said: "It's going to be very difficult for Harry to come to the UK and not visit his stricken father, King Charles." He also believes the pair will have a longer meeting than the last time Harry visited.

Harry rushed to London back in February after Charles' cancer diagnosis was made public. It was the first time Harry had seen is father in months, but their reunion is said to have lasted just 30 minutes.

Quinn said: "When the two meet it will almost certainly be a longer meeting than last time when father and son spent just 30 minutes together, but Camilla is likely to be there simply because she feels so protective of her husband and won’t want him to be upset at such a difficult time.

"Also, despite much that has been written, Camila is exceptionally diplomatic and good at dealing with difficult situations and difficult people. If anyone can steer comfortably through a meeting with Harry, Camilla can – which is why Charles will want her there."

The royal author suggested Charles will want to see Harry despite his illness as he "won't want to be seen to be avoiding his son even if the meeting is awkward and difficult."

Quinn added: "Like William, Charles makes a point always to seem generous and magnanimous. He is aware that this contrasts well with his often-petulant son; Charles and Harry know that everyone will be watching to see if they meet and neither wants to be the one blamed for rejecting the other."