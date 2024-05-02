Meghan Markle dismisses Prince Harry’s future plans with stern decision

Meghan Markle’s latest decision to not accompany Prince Harry to the UK comes at the expense of the latter’s hopes and dreams.



Speaking to OK! magazine, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond dismissed claims the Duchess of Sussex was opting out of the visit to England for Invictus Games event over security issues.

She noted the couple is set to jet off to Nigeria later this month, pointing out less safe environment of the African country.

“I’m afraid this does seem to be the clearest indication yet that Meghan really doesn’t want to return to the UK,” she said.

“I suppose it’s not surprising because there would be a huge amount of doubt about what kind of reception she would get. But it is sad."

The royal expert continued: “The fact that she is going to Nigeria completely negates the argument that it is the issue of security that is keeping her away.

“It must be sad for Harry who has made it clear that he loves his family here, and wants his children to know and understand their heritage.

"It’s not because of leaving the children – because she’s going to Nigeria. And it can’t be because of security – because she’s going to Nigeria.

“So we are left with the one conclusion. She doesn’t want to come to the UK. It’s a dilemma for Harry, and it’s not going to go away," Jennie added.