Kate Middleton plays emotional card with new post

It implies that Middleton is drawing inspiration from the memory of Queen Elizabeth during this challenging time

Kate Middleton is finding strength in memories of the late Queen Elizabeth while facing her own battle with cancer.

The Princess of Wales celebrated her daughter, Princess Charlotte's ninth birthday with an adorable photo taken by herself on Thursday, May 2nd, carefully selecting the perfect genuine setting.

The photograph was released on social media, along with the caption: "Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte! Thank you for all of the kind messages today."

She is stood beside a 'Clematis Elizabeth', named in honour of the late Queen. According to Gardens Illustrated, the plant - also known as 'Clematis montana var. rubens' - features pale pink flowers and a delicate scent, and was one of the first plants named for Elizabeth II.

It's the second time in recent weeks that Kate and William have broken with their long-held tradition for releasing their children's birthday portraits.



Previously, the image would be shared with the press under embargo one day before - a pattern William and Kate have followed each year for all three of their children since they were born.

However, when Prince Louis turned six on 23 April, the couple chose to share a photo straight to social media.