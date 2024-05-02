Kate Middleton's latest move sparks new debate

Princess Kate and Prince William's newly released photo has prompted a discussion leading to a new debate in the town.

A previously unreleased wedding portrait of the Prince and Princess of Wales was recently shared to commemorate their 13th anniversary.

Interestingly, royal experts had glimpsed this portrait years earlier during a video call with Lady Gaga. The black and white photograph, captured on their wedding day in 2011, was displayed on Prince William's desk, as seen in the background of the call in April 2017.

Mental health has been a primary focus of The Royal Foundation, the charitable organization established by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

In collaboration with Prince Harry, they launched the Heads Together initiative in 2016 to combat stigmas surrounding mental health support.



The singer-songwriter praised the "beautiful stories" of Heads Together’s short films highlighting people from all walks of life talking about their mental health challenges.

Prince William also told Lady Gaga that her open letter published through her Born This Way Foundation about her PTSD diagnosis was "incredibly moving and very brave".



He added: "It’s time that everyone speaks up and really feels very normal about mental health, it’s the same as physical health.

"Everybody has mental health and we shouldn’t be ashamed of it and just having a conversation with a friend or family member can really make such a difference."