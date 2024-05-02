Queen Camilla makes big admission about King Charles

Queen Camilla left royal fans in awe with her major admission about King Charles during the couple's latest outing.
The 76-year-old Queen, who has been standing by the monarch's side since he received a shocking news about his cancer diagnosis in February, admitted she's "trying to hold King Charles back" amid the monarch's cancer treatment.
The Queen revealed the King was "thrilled" to return to public-facing duties this week and joked that she had been "trying to hold him back".
Camilla opened up about the monarch's dedication to his work during her reception at Buckingham Palace to relaunch the Wash Bags Project.
Speaking to Teresa Tideman, chairman of In Kind Direct, the Queen said: "I think he was really thrilled to be out."
Giving insight into how Charles has been feeling the past few months, Camilla added: "I've been trying to hold him back."
In response, Tidman joked: "Good luck with that."
King Charles returned to frontline duty on Tuesday after his medical team gave him green light as they were pleased with his progress following his cancer diagnosis in February.
