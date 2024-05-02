Prince Harry leaves Invictus Games fans disappointed with latest move

Prince Harry, who started his beloved Invictus Games in 2014, left the fans of the games disillusioned given his recent stunts.



The Duke of Sussex had founded the games as a way of helping wounded war veterans to cope with their traumas and come together as a community.

While the games were a success, Mark Dolan reported in GB News that around 2,000 vets have now left the games citing reason that the event has “lost its original meaning.”

Dolan also added that there are some former veterans who would “like for Harry to step down.”

Royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror that Harry has “broken all the unwritten rules” from his army days as he disclosed the number of lives he took during his posting in Afghanistan.

Quinn also noted that Meghan Markle’s involvement is also putting off the lot attached to the Invictus Games.

He said that Harry’s “new Meghan-inspired desire to be open about everything in his life” may get him “a certain amount of hostility at the Games.”

The author added that “soldiers expect reticence, not emotional tell-all outpourings” such as revealing his kill total.

However, despite the hostility that may come face to face with Harry, he will “not be persuaded to give up.”