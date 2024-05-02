Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip’s odd preferences kept them apart at night

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip shared the longest marriage in the history of the royal family, but it did not come without its quirks.



The late Queen and her husband were married for more than 70 years, since they tied the know at Westminster Abbey on November 20, 1947, but they slept in separate beds each night.

Not only did the monarch and her husband not share a bed, but it’s also believed that they each had separate bedrooms altogether.

According to Prince Phillip’s cousin Lady Pamela Hicks, members of the upper class, “always have separate bedrooms.”

Hicks had revealed the insight to Sally Bedell Smith’s 2012 biography of the Queen, Elizabeth the Queen: The Life of a Modern Monarch.

However, Hicks added that the separate bedrooms were so that one is not “bothered” by “snoring or someone flinging a leg around.” Although, she did add that once feeling cosy enough, the couple tends to share their room sometimes.

Similarly, Elizabeth and Philip also had their preferences in the bedroom which defined comfort for them.

For instance, Philip wanted to have all the appliances present in his room, meanwhile Elizabeth hated the sight of them.