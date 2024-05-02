Gypsy-Rose Blanchard reveals ‘biggest lesson’ she has learned post prison

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard on what she has learned since her prison release

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has recently revealed the biggest lesson she’s learned four months after her prison release.



Speaking on the An Evening with Lifetime: Conversations On Controversies FYC event panel on Wednesday, Blanchard said, “I think the biggest lesson that I've learned is take your time.”

“Because I think too often, I get also excited about my newfound freedom, and so I think I rush to do things, I want to cram it all in, so I'm just learning to take my time,” remarked the 32-year-old.

Blanchard stated, “I am doing very well. These last four months has been met with challenges and ups and downs.”

However, she continued, “That's life, right? So, I'm just enjoying it.”

Reflecting on her life after prison, Blanchard explained, “I got to go to the beach for the first time [today], and that was really exciting. I walked around The Grove, went to Sephora for the first time, so this has just definitely been a wonderful day for me.”

Sharing details about her post-prison experiences, Blanchard further said, “Every little tiny thing is big to me," in terms of her post-prison experiences, Blanchard shared, "It's so much ... just eating at Taco Bell for the first time ... it's hard to pinpoint just one.”

Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard documentary series executive producer Melissa Moore also opened up at the panel that Blanchard was surprised to find out a refrigerator having an ice maker.

“Gypsy is like, 'I'm going to take a picture by it. Do you think that'd be bragging?' I'm like, 'No, Gypsy, that'll be okay.' And then it just got me thinking. I'm like, 'Oh, we have an ice maker,’” said Moore.

The producer mentioned, “Her experiencing freedom shows me to appreciate the luxuries, the simple things in life. And that's what I take away.”

Earlier, Blanchard announced her separation from her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, in March.

“After reconnecting earlier this month, we realised that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance,” she told TMZ.