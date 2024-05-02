Kate Middleton, Prince William's pal makes alarming confession about couple

Kate Middleton and Prince William are said to be “going through hell” in new bombshell confession from their close pal.

In a conversation with the Daily Telegraph, designer for the royals’ children, Amaia Arrieta, expressed lament over the recent slew of controversies that ensnared the Waleses.

“I’m heartbroken at the moment, I think they are going through hell,” she shared. “I hope they will be back. It’s really personal.”

Prince Louis also wore an Amaia shirt in the birthday snap released on social media by the Kensington Palace last week.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte, who turned 9 today, was wearing a checkered skirt from her eponymous childrenswear label, in the embattled Mother’s Day portrait.

For the unversed, Kate and William invited an onslaught of criticism after the former admitted to editing the photo posted on their social media to mark the tributary day.

“Dressing the royals gives me so much pride, I really do care about how they look,” said Arrieta.

She also explained they are sometimes forced to work on “tight deadlines,” however, enthused, “We would do anything for them… the children always look amazing in the end.”