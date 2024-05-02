Prince Harry, Meghan Markle turn deaf ear to US warning

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are set to travel to Nigeria next week, have seemingly ignored Nigeria safety warning from US government for the trip.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be travelling to Nigeria later this month to take part in talks on the Invictus Games, but the US-based couple have been issued warning.

A Level 3 advisory is the second highest risk level and is given out over concerns about crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping and armed gangs.

The US State Department has advised Americans to "reconsider travel" to Nigeria. However, the Montecito-based couple have turned a deaf ear to the warning as they seem intent on pushing ahead with their plans.

Former royal protection officer Dai Davies has said it seems hypocritical for Meghan and Harry to insist on visiting Nigeria after Harry has raised issues with the risk of coming to the UK.

The protection officer told The Express: "It's strange that he personifies the risk factors here and is willing to go to one of the world's most dangerous countries."

Dai added: "I would want to know the rationale for this visit to what is a very dangerous place."

I is to mention here that King Charles III's younger son Harry has been fighting for police protection in the UK, but his legal battle has faced a setback. A judge rejected the Duke's Harry's request to appeal an earlier ruling upholding a government decision to limit his access to publicly funded security.