Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder opt for indie production for new project

An independent production house, A24, managed to rope in Oscar-winning Emma Stone alongside Nathan Fielder for a new project.

The production house reportedly outplayed the Hollywood studios and streamers in order to pick up Checkmate, a hot feature package centred on a book proposal by Ben Mezrich, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Mezrich’s previous books were adapted into films such The Social Network and Dumb Money.

A24 is aggressively pursuing the projects and if the deals close, Stone and Fielder will be reteaming with the production house.

Fielder will be involved directly, whereas, Stone will produce along with her husband and partner Dave McCary via the duo’s Fruit Tree banner.

According to the sources, the deal is either nearly close or has been closed while deals for the talent are being “hammered out.”

In the proposal that was circulated, Checkmate will spotlight the biggest scandal in the history of chess, focusing on the generational battle between Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen and the young bad boy of chess, Hans Niemann.

The source added that “offers were in the process of being made” by the streamers and a studio when A24 dove in.

It was an offer that “guaranteed seven figures, and came in with a 30-minutes timer. It was an offer that was swiftly accepted.”