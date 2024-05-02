Maya Rudolph reveals type of comedy she doesn’t want to do anymore

Maya Rudolph has her dos and don’ts set straight for her especially when it comes to her career.

In the cover story for Town & Country’s May issue, the actress, 51, shared that she is not a fan of mean comedy, in which she may have to make fun of other people.

“I have a really hard time with mean comedy,” Rudolph admitted. “Those things that are like, ‘Oh, I’m being funny, but I’m making fun of you?' I can’t watch it. I can’t stomach it. And it doesn’t feel good coming out of me.”

Known for her work in Bridesmaids, Big Mouth and most recently Loot. She is also known for her Emmy-winning performances in Saturday Night Live.

During her time in SNL, the comic did incorporate mean comedy in the sketches but she didn’t see it as a long-term thing she wanted to continue.

She compared her impressions act –which she did of Beyoncé, Oprah and Whitney Houston, similar to what drag queens do, adding that she just “wanted to be, like, this fabulous woman.”

“I say it all the time, but I think I’m a drag queen, really,” added Rudolph. “I think a lot of my impressions come from watching people because I love them and I’m obsessed with them, and I want to be them somehow.”