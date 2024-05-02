Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in trouble for choosing poverty driven country Nigeria to visit?

The couple is scheduled to travel to Nigeria later this month

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing heavy criticism for selecting Nigeria as the destination for their upcoming trip.

The couple is scheduled to travel to Nigeria later this month, but they have been advised to address their issues with security as the vast numbers of people in the country are in poverty.

Their visit marks their first trip together to the African nation, following an invitation extended by the highest-ranking military official of Nigeria.

Due to the invite by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, it's said the Sussexes will receive the type of security they expected in the UK too before Harry lost his appeal.

The couple will visit the African country to take part in talks about the Invictus Games and participate in cultural activities.

Harry and Meghan will also be meeting with service members and their families.

Their visit also comes after Harry faced pressure to review his role on the board of conservation charity, African Parks following a number of allegations directed towards the charity.

The Duke of Sussex was named as the president for six years before he was promoted to the governing board of directors in 2023. Part of his new duties saw him take on shared responsibility for overseeing the charity's policy and supervising its management of 22 national parks in partnerships with governments across African countries.

Author and journalist Olivier van Beenman interviewed a number of sources as part of his three-year investigation into the organisation - which receives funding from British aid, US billionaires and celebrities. The journalist's findings revealed the extent of the shocking allegations in new book titled Entrepreneurs in the Wild.

African Parks, however, disputed findings in the book, saying the publication was "deeply flawed".

A statement said: "African Parks has been in operation for more than 20 years, with long-term agreements with 12 different sovereign governments and numerous traditional authorities. We have received funding from most of the global institutions … all of which require detailed vetting processes, as well as intermittent grant audits.”