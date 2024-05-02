Prince Harry to receive cold shoulder from Queen Camilla on UK visit

Queen Camilla is not ready to face off with estranged stepson Prince Harry despite his prospective meeting with King Charles.

A recent report for the Daily Express suggested the Queen Consort is likely to snub the Duke of Sussex as he plans to visit the monarchs during his visit to the UK next week.

For the unversed, Harry is looking to fly to his homeland to celebrate 10 years of The Invictus Games via a Service of Thanksgiving in London on May 8.

On the same day, the King is believed to busy with multiple engagements, including weekly audience with Prime Minister and first Buckingham Palace Garden Party.

“Let’s just say that the Queen might be otherwise engaged,” the source told the outlet. “Even if Harry does meet with his father, it is highly unlikely that Camilla will be in the same room.”

“Health permitting, the King is due to attend the garden party at Buckingham Palace on May 8,” they explained. “If a meeting with Harry were to take place it would have to be just before or after that.”

It comes after the Spare author last visited his father after learning about his cancer diagnosis in February.

Royal author Petronella Wyatt claimed in a report from The Telegraph at the time that Harry purportedly “refused to be in the same room with his stepmother Queen Camilla” during the visit.