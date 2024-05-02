Prince Harry in trouble as he suffers major blow over Meghan Markle's stunts

Prince Harry in trouble as he faces calls to step down

Prince Harry seems to be in hot water as he is facing calls to quit Invictus Games over Meghan Markle's involvement.

The Duke of Sussex, who's set to celebrate the major milestone in the UK, has been urged to left the Invictus Games as around 2,000 ex-military have reportedly stepped away from the Games, citing it has "lost its original meaning."

The Duke of Sussex, who has turned a deaf ear to the plea so far, is worried about the future. One expert has explained the reason why Harry won't quit despite mounting pressure.

Others have taken issue with the involvement of Meghan Markle, with fears it makes the Invictus Games "too royal".



PR expert Ryan McCormick doesn't believe King Charles's estranged son Harry will take notice of the criticism, saying: "Harry had no qualms about being honoured as a 'Legend of Aviation' in January so I don't believe he'll heed calls to step down from the Invictus Games."

Ryan told the Mirror: "If The Duke did, however, and said it was out of respect to veterans, it could be a sizable boost of positive PR." Ryan's comments come following warnings from veterans that the Invictus Games have lost their way.



GB News host Mark Dolan claims: "About 2,000 ex-military have left the games, as they say it's lost its original meaning. There are some former veterans who would like Harry to step down."

The Duke of Sussex will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games next week with a visit to the UK. He will give a reading at a special service at St Paul's Cathedral, London, on May 8.



A statement published on the Invictus Games' social media accounts read: "The Invictus Games Foundation will celebrate 10 years of changing lives and saving lives with a 'Service of Thanksgiving' at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8th. We will be joined by our Patron, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, actor Damian Lewis and members of the worldwide Invictus Community to mark the occasion."

Harry is not expected to be joined by Meghan for the event. However, the couple will reunite in Nigeria where they will take part in talks on the Invictus Games and meet with servicemen and their families.

