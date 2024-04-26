Prince Harry raises eyebrows with powerful message to King Charles

Prince Harry seemingly disappoints King Charles with his latest move

Prince Harry has seemingly missed an opportunity to make his cancer-stricken dad King Charles proud with his gesture during his latest appearance.

The Duke of Sussex, who's set to travel to the UK to attend celebrations of tenth anniversary of his Invictus Games in May, surprisingly ditched King Charles's Coronation medal as he presented a ‘Soldier of the Year' award at a ceremony.

Harry chose not to put a Coronation medal, given to him by his father King Charles, on his chest. However, he wore four other medals. he raised eyebrows with his decision.

The Duke's move, according to some, was seemingly a snub to his father and Queen Camilla as he avoided to wear the medal, which features the portraits of bot the royals.

The King's Coronation medal, made of nickel silver, features a double portrait of King Charles and Queen Camilla and was given Harry and others as a thank you gift.



He presented the award to US combat medic, Sergeant First Class Elizabeth Marks for her "courage, resilience and determination".



He wore a black suit jacket, deep-red tie four military medals. These included - the Operational Service Medal for Afghanistan, which he earned in 2008 for his service in Helmand Province.



He also wore the late Queen's Golden Jubilee Medal, which was awarded in 2002 to everyone who had been in active service for five years.

One of the award was Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee Medal, which was given to members of the emergency services, Armed Forces, prison service, and the royal household in 2012. Harry also wore the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee Medal.

In his statement, Harry also epitomised the courage of Ellie to "overcome every obstacle to cross her path."

Harry said: "She has turned her pain into purpose and led through compassion and willpower, showing others that the impossible is indeed possible."