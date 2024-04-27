Nicole Kidman ahead of AFI Awards expresses excitement: ‘Can’t wait’

Nicole Kidman, who will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Film Institute, expressed her enthusiasm for the esteemed occasion.



The Far and Away actress posted a number of pictures of herself with some of the biggest names in Hollywood on Instagram on Friday.

In the first image, Meryl Streep and the actress are seen laughing candidly; in the second, the actress is seen standing with Reese Witherspoon.

Kidman poses with Morgan Freeman in the third picture, and the pair is seen cuddling up in the final picture alongside Naomi Watts.

In the caption, she expressed, "Just a few of the people I can’t wait to see again on Saturday @AmericanFilmInstitute"

At the AFI, Nicole Kidman will be given a lifetime achievement award. This will be the first time an Australian has received this honor in 49 years.

The Hollywood Reporter spoke with the Bewitched actress, who showed her thanks by saying, "To be honored by the American Film Institute is such a massive honor for me."