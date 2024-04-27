‘Harry Potter’ novels scores new incoming: Audiobook series

Pottermore Publishing and Amazon's Audible joined hands to release the new audiobook series

Harry Potter fanatics buckle up for a massive treat as the seven original books are slated to be released as a new audiobook series.

Variety reported on Thursday, April 26, Pottermore Publishing and Amazon’s Audible are teaming up to co-produce the captivating audiobook series based on the original Harry Potter novels.

The seven English language titles are scheduled to be available chronologically for streaming in late 2025 for a global audience.

Moreover, the companies promise these full-cast audio productions will "bring these iconic stories to life as never heard before."

Featuring more than 100 actors, the new audiobook series aimed to provide "Immersive audio entertainment through high-quality sound design in Dolby Atmos, stunning scoring, a full range of character voices and real-world sound capture."

Regarding the collaboration, Neil Blair, chairman of Pottermore Publishing said, "We are delighted to be collaborating with Audible on what will be a groundbreaking audio edition of the beloved Harry Potter stories."

Meanwhile, Audible's CEO Bob Carrigan added, "With millions upon millions of Audible listeners devouring Harry Potter at an astonishing rate, we are thrilled about the opportunity to be part of this next chapter."

Additionally, details about the new Harry Potter audiobooks, including content, production, global release dates, and voice casting remain under wraps for now, however, fans can anticipate further updates as the project progresses.