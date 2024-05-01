Prince William, Kate won't meet Harry as 'Catherine at her most vulnerable'

Prince William and Kate Middleton have no intention to meet Prince Harry during his upcoming trip to the UK, according to a new report.



The Prince and Princess of Wales 'will not see Prince Harry while Kate is vulnerable', insiders have claimed.



Harry is set to make a grand entry into the UK next week amid his dad and sister-in-law's cancer diagnosis as the Duke of Sussex will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games event on May 8.



Several royal commentators and historians have questioned whether Meghan's husband will meet with the Princess of Wales who is currently battling cancer.

However, a friend of William and Kate said: "Both sides understand each other’s position clearly now.



"William and Catherine felt completely betrayed by Harry’s memoir (Spare). They don’t speak to Harry and Meghan, and they are certainly not about to start when Catherine is at her most vulnerable."

Meanwhile, another friend told The Daily Beast: “[Harry is] just another person who sold his story to the papers.

"A ‘get well soon’ message is neither here nor there. But the whole situation doesn’t use up a huge amount of their mental energy any more. William and Kate have accepted it and moved on. Cancer puts things in perspective."

"William respects his father’s wish to reconcile with his son, but his focus now is on protecting his family from stressful situations."

Some other media outlets previously claimed that Meghan and Harry reached out to Princess Kate privately following her diagnosis.

Now, it's being claimed King Charles and William are "too busy" to meet Harry as the senior royals busy schedules make it difficult for a formal meeting with the Duke during his upcoming UK visit.

