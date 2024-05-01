Kim Kardashian aims to 'grab' Kanye West's 'attention' by copying Bianca

Kim Kardashian seemingly wants to grab the attention of her ex-husband, Kanye West, by opting for similar fashion choices as his wife, Bianca Censori.

It is important to mention here that the reality TV star has been recently accused of copying the Australian beauty's risqué style.

The Skims founder has spotted wearing sheer body suits and racy tops in her recent public appearances and social media posts.

Speaking of Kim's move, PR expert Ryan McCormick told The Mirror that the mother-of-four is trying to send a message to Kanye.

He said, "It wouldn't surprise me if Kim purposely created the post knowing that emulating Kanye's new wife would likely garner a ton of interest."

For the unversed, Kim was married to the rapper for ten years. However, the two parted ways in 2021.

Notably, the former couple co-parents their four kids, North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

Soon after their high-profile divorce, Kanye reportedly tied the knot with Bianca in 2022.