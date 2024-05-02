Elisabeth Moss shares her working experience with Angelina Jolie in Girl, Interrupted

Elisabeth Moss reflects on working with Angelina Jolie in Girl, Interrupted

Elisabeth Moss has recently dished out her working experience with Angelina Jolie in 1999's movie, Girl, Interrupted.



During an appearance on the latest episode of Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast, Moss revealed, "There were two kind of camps. There was the Winona Ryder camp and the Angelina Jolie Camp."

The Handmaid's Tale actress explained, "The camps were off camera but based on what was on camera."

"I was in the Winona Ryder camp and the Angelina Jolie camp was really cool. Those were the really cool girls," disclosed the 41-year-old.

When Ripa questioned whether Moss "secretly want(ed) to be in" Jolie's camp, the actress said she didn't, as she "was so intimidated by" it.

Ripa asked, "Did you say to her, 'Why did you not let me into your camp?'"

"No, I never brought it up. I've never brought it up, and I'm sure she would have no idea what I was talking about anyway," replied Moss

The Mad Men actress mentioned, "I was definitely not cool enough to be in her camp."

Sharing her experience with Jolie, 48, Moss stated, "I've spoken to Angelina since then and she's lovely, but at the time it was just incredibly intimidating."

Meanwhile, Jolie won an Academy Award for her role as sociopath Lisa Rowe opposite Ryder's Susanna Kaysen.