King Charles, Queen Camilla caught in awkward situation during royal appearance

The 75-year-old monarch made his return to public duties after his cancer diagnosis, joining 76-year-old Queen Camilla in visiting a Macmillan Cancer Centre at University College Hospital in London.

Doctors are reportedly optimistic about his progress, making his tribute to medical staff in the field of cancer treatment particularly fitting. Despite the emotional nature of the day, Charles revealed he would be resuming cancer treatment later in the day.

However, a lighthearted incident occurred as they prepared to depart. Upon entering the car, King Charles inadvertently took Queen Camilla's seat in the back, resulting in a humorous mix-up.

With the Queen carrying flowers, she opened the car door only to find her husband occupying her spot. Amused, she gracefully made her way to the other side of the car.

Another whimsical moment arose when the King was seen sporting a pink tie adorned with a T-Rex print. This tie, initially seen in January 2023 during visits to Norbrook Community Centre and Bolton Town Hall, was also worn during a church service near the Sandringham estate in January 2024.

Believed to be a Christmas gift from one of his grandchildren, the tie holds significance as a playful nod to an inside joke within the family, with Charles humorously incorporating the initial "R" after his name to symbolize "Rex," Latin for "King."



