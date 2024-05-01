Britney Spears receives valuable financial advice from Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson shares sage advice to Britney Spears: Source

Britney Spears has recently received valuable financial advice from Jessica Simpson after the singer spent excessive multi-million-dollar estated on vacations.

Speaking to TMZ, Simpson shared, "You can blow all your money on vacation — if you’re not careful," while referring to Britney.

"But memories are worth more,' remarked the songstress.

Simpson's comments came after reports noted Spears had drained her hefty bank account by going to elaborate destinations.

Spears' alleged financial troubles began in 2021 when LA judge terminated the conservatorship, which gave the pop icon her freedom back and allowed her sole access to the $60 million estate.

A source spilled to Page Six, "Britney has no concept of money."

"For over a decade, other people were in charge of her bank accounts, and every purchase had to be reported to the court — even if it was just a pack of gum. But now, she’s on her own," noted an insider.

Another source revealed people close to Spears are “in a precarious position,” as they do not want to “rock the boat and make her feel like she is in a conservatorship again” when giving her advice on her spending habits.

The source told the outlet, "It’s tricky. No one wants to be Jamie [Spears] 2.0."

In August 2022, Spears released Hold Me Closer in collaboration with Elton John, which reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In October 2023, the singer debuted her memoir, The Woman in Me, that became a New York Times bestseller.

"She’s not broke," added an insider. However, "she definitely could benefit from being more careful with her cash".

The source shared the musician spent "hundreds of thousands of dollars last year on her trip to French Polynesia, where she stayed at the luxurious Brando resort, which costs about $23,400 per night".

“Between flying private and booking five-star villas, it can get costly — fast,” added an insider.