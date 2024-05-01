Royal family issues Queen Camilla's meaningful message

Queen Camilla hosts a reception at Buckingham Palace

Queen Camilla hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace to thank organisations and individuals who support survivors of sexual assault.

The royal family's social media accounts on Wednesday shared the photos of Queen Camilla with the people who work to stop violence against women.

The Queen also thanked people for their kindness: "Thank you for not remaining strangers to those enduring the darkest of times."

The Statement added: "Since her official visit to the Croydon Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre in 2009, violence against women has become a key area of Her Majesty’s work. She has visited projects and initiatives across the world which are working to reduce rates of sexual assault and to support survivors, both in the immediate aftermath of their assault and longer-term.

"Today also marked the relaunch of Her Majesty’s Wash Bags project, which provides wash kits to survivors in the immediate aftermath of an incident. The initiative stemmed from a desire to find a practical way to help and provide some comfort and dignity at such a difficult time."

The Wash Bags project began in 2013 when the initiative was piloted at the Havens. The 'Havens' is the name given to the three SARCs based in London, and where wash bags were first given to victims after they had undergone forensic examinations.



In her speech at the event, Queen Camilla read a letter from a survivor who had appreciated 'the kindness of strangers at a very dark time' when given a washbag, and she spoke to all of those in the room who have helped survivors in myriad different ways: through volunteering, donation and professional support.