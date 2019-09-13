Jennifer Aniston made this symbolic move after divorce with Brad Pitt

Back in the day, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were deemed as the ultimate couple, and were perceived to be madly in love with each other.



Hence, the news of their split in 2005 was devastating and came as a major shock to everyone.

To deal with her breakup with husband Brad, it is being said that Jen made a symbolic move that sealed her split.

Kristen Hahn, Jennifer's close friend, who had joined Brad Pitt's production company Bloc Productions with Jen said they both quit the company in retaliation, in a 'classic I will move out of the house' move.

Hahn revealed that when she and Aniston left the company they used to share with Pitt, “it was the symbolic equivalent of 'I’ll move out of the house.'”

The duo then progressed to join Echo Films, which produced movies like 'The Switch', 'Cake' and 'Dumplin.'

Echo Films is also involved in Aniston’s upcoming TV series on Apple TV 'The Morning Show' with Reese Witherspoon.

A few rumours recently suggested former ex-flames Brad and Jen were meeting each other secretly to produce a movie together.

A source said that she had been pitching books to her ex-husband that they could turn to movies. However, the rumour is unlikely true.

There were some rumours that suggested Brad and Jen are getting serious and are even spending time together in Mexico on a steamy vacation.