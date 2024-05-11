Jennifer Garner reflects on motherhood journey: ‘I was born to breed’

Jennifer Garner feels lucky on being pregnant three times in her life

Jennifer Garner has recently reflected on her motherhood journey, revealing she’s lucky to conceive her three children with former husband Ben Affleck.



During an appearance on the latest episode of Kelly Corrigan Wonders: About Your Mother podcast, the 13 Going On 30 actress said, “I was so lucky. I had great pregnancies. I've been pregnant three times in my life.”

“I have three kids. I'm so lucky,” remarked Jennifer.

The Family Switch actress mentioned, “I think combined, I tried...all of them were on purpose, I should say. And combined, I probably tried for four or five months.”

“I'm 52 next week and I bet I could have one in a field right now,” she quipped.

Jennifer pointed out, “I'm not that worried about it. I don't really, I'm just saying, yeah, breeding. I was born to breed, for sure.”

Earlier in April, Jennifer disclosed one thing she would ask for from her children every Mother’s Day.

“I have one ask, and it is that when my kids were really little, on some Mother's Day, they all sat on my lap one after the other all at once for a picture,” recalled the Elektra actress.

Jennifer continued, “I want that picture every year, even though it's ridiculous at this point. They're so big.”

However, the Juno actress added, “I make them take it and they are just like, 'Mom.' But that's my ask.”

Jennifer also explained how it’s difficult to let her children make their own decisions.

“I mean, my parents did too, and I'm so amazed by that. I have a really hard time not saying, 'This is what I see you as,' and 'I think you should,” she told the outlet.