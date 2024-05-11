Annie Potts afraid ‘Young Sheldon’ may be her ‘last rodeo’

Annie Potts being scared over Young Sheldon ending

Annie Potts, the actress that plays Meemaw on the popular series Young Sheldon is not only sad, but also scared as the show is coming to its end.



Potts and Zoe Perry, who portrays the character of Mary Cooper, appeared on The Talk and confessed to mixed feelings, especially the 71-year-old Potts.

“I mean, I love the cast,” said Potts. “Wonderful character to play. But hey, I’m old. This could be my last rodeo. I mean, I thought about that, though, panicked me a little bit. These things are hard to come by. I’ve had a couple, but they were all tough. So yeah.”

The grandma from the show also shared the memories she would be taking from the show after the finale.

“Zoe stole some stuff!” she revealed.

Perry admitted, “I may have taken a little watch…my husband said, ‘Will you please bring that back?’ I was like, ‘The watch, really?’ I’m constantly fidgeting with it, maybe that’s why he noticed it.”

Potts asked jokingly, “Does it work?” Perry answered, “No.”

There has also been rumours of a possible spinoff, but the actress’ stayed tight-lipped about the project or their appearance in it.