Donald Glover debunks rumours of being to busy for ‘Community: The Movie’

Donald Glover about the production of ‘Community: The Movie’

Donald Glover put false rumours about not having time for the production of Peacock's Community: The Movie amid his busy schedule.



“It’s happening but I don’t know when. I swear, it’s happening,” Glover said earlier this week, according to Deadline, while promoting his Prime Video series Mr. and Mrs Smith.

When directly questioned about his tight schedule becoming an obstacle in the production, he laughed off the query.

“Everybody is hating on me on the internet and it’s not me! They’re like, ‘We know that you’re the reason.’ Maybe I was last year — maybe — but not this time,” he said.

Dan Harmon created the comedy series Community, which took place in a fictional town in Colorado and ran for 110 episodes over six seasons between 2009 and 2015.

The show debuted on NBC and then moved to the now-defunct Yahoo! Screen for its last season.

It received numerous honours during its tenure, including an Emmy and a Critics' Choice Television Award.

In 2022, Peacock made the formal announcement of the Community film, hiring Harmon and Andrew Guest to write the screenplay.