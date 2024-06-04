Dolly Parton hints at return to fan-favourite project

Dolly Parton hints at returning to favourite project

Dolly Parton expressed excitement to return to one of her classic projects.



Parton, 78, in an interview with E! News on Monday, revealed about her willingness to make appearance in a remake of her iconic 1980 classic comedy, 9 to 5, being produced by Jennifer Aniston.

“I am,” said Parton, 78, when asked if she was excited for Aniston’s take on the movie. “Years ago, when we did the movie Dumplin’, there was some mention she might want to do 9 to 5, and I said, ‘Oh, that would be great.’”

“I’m hoping they use my song, and I’m hoping they might find a way to have Lily, Jane and me come back in,” she added.

Parton, Lily Tomlin, and Jane Fonda played three working women in the movie 9 to 5, who schemed to remove their sexist boss.

The popular song 9 to 5 by Parton was also included on the film's soundtrack. In addition to topping the Billboard Hot 100, the song was nominated for a 1981 Oscar for Best Original Song.

“It’s a wonderful thing to be able to be part of something that’s been that powerful through the years,” Parton told the outlet adding, “It’s really amazing to be part of something that really can change the course of life for anybody. I really think this brought a lot of attention to [gender] equality.”

The Jolene’s singer’s co-stars of the show Tomlin and Fonda also showed enthusiasm to come forward for the project.

“Oh, I’m very excited. I’m pleased to know that someone else is working on it and may they have successful fruition,” said Tomlin, 84.