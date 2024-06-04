Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet future role in monarchy laid bare

Prince Harry and Mehan Markle may have officially left their royal life behind, but their two children may be called back in to report to duty.



Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, are respectively sixth and seventh in line to the throne. Despite the fact that their parents stepped down from their senior royal positions, the children still retain their royal privileges.

Royal expert Phil Dampier told The Sun that Archie and Lilibet being in the line of succession is “quite extraordinary” and “you never know one day they might be called into action.”

King Charles, ever since he ascended to the throne had started a campaign to slim down the monarchy in a bid to reduce the financial burden on the Crown. One of the actions that the monarch took was to evict Harry and Meghan from their Frogmore Cottage, which had been empty for years, despite it being a wedding gift to the couple by Queen Elizabeth.

“They might move up the scale,” Dampier said of the young royals, noting that in the future, Archie and Lilibet would be more curious about how the rift began.

“It’s all hanging a bit by a thread,” he said of the monarchy. “And I think when [Achie and Lilibet] get older they’re going to start asking questions and say ‘how did it come to this? That we haven’t got a relationship with our grandparents or the Royal Family.’”